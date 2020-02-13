Cricket

Cricket and the Growth of Sports Live Streaming in India

Posted on

Sports viewers have been instrumental in the growth in popularity of live streaming in Indian culture in recent years. They have shown that not only do they have an appetite for watching sports content, they are also willing to pay for the privilege.

It was back in 2017 when STAR India first acquired the five-year TV and digital rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL). There was a certain amount of dismay at the time. However, STAR’s investment has been proven to be a wise one.

How STAR silenced the critics

Just 12 months after STAR purchased the IPL rights, its Hotstar live streaming service was already accounting for 22% of its overall viewing figures of 700 million. The IPL viewing figures have continued to grow year-on-year ever since.

This appetite for sport live streaming is not entirely surprising. There has been a general growth in live streaming across the world. For instance, many of the most well-known casino game providers now provide live-streamed play online. In the case of sport live streaming on Hotstar, this growth has happened despite IPL coverage being behind the paywall after the first ten minutes of each match.

Challenges to Hotstar in India

It’s clear that there is an appetite for sports live streaming in India, and Hotstar seems to be the winning provider right now. It has an advantage when compared with live streaming providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime and JioTV due to its concentration on the sporting arena.

In fact, the only live streaming platform that seems likely to threaten the dominance of Hotstar is SonyLIV which is owned by Sony Pictures Network (SPN). They have the rights to stream India’s international matches in South Africa, England, and Australia. They also provide other sports-related live streams such as the Australian Open and WWE.

SonyLiv is growing in much the same way as Hotstar has. During 2018, it experienced record numbers of subscriptions. This means that SonyLiv is definitely a real contender when it comes to potentially unsettle the dominance of Hotstar in the realm of live streaming cricket and other sports.

In summary

It remains to be seen whether the dominance of Hotstar will be interrupted in the future. What is certain is that the growth of the live streaming sport in India is not going to subside anytime soon. There are already 40 video streaming apps on the market some of which will undoubtedly grow in popularity faster than others.

This can only be good news for cricket fans in the country, as well as those who prefer other live streamed sports. They will continue to have access to live coverage of their favourite domestic teams and the international team. It’s likely that this access will continue to be subscription-based for the foreseeable future. This does not seem to be a problem for fans of the live sport who have been prepared to pay a subscription fee for content up to this point.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Popular

2.1K
Cricket

Know about the best cricket betting tips website
727
Barcelona

FC BARCELONA ADDS 1XBET AS A NEW GLOBAL PARTNER
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli
14.7K
Cricket

Virat Kohli ‘s huge mistake led to Team India’s series loss against the Kiwis
Shreyas Iyer with Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer with Virat Kohli
9.8K
Cricket

Shreyas Iyer makes a massive explosive statement on Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli
8.6K
Cricket

New Secret revealed about Virat Kohli by MSK Prasad
8.5K
Arsenal

Arsenal plans a major overhaul by risking up a few of the club’s biggest names.
7.7K
Barcelona

Barcelona players get into training bust-up
David Warner names Virat Kohli and breaks down after winning Allan Border medal David Warner names Virat Kohli and breaks down after winning Allan Border medal
6.7K
Cricket

WATCH: David Warner names Virat Kohli and breaks down after winning Allan Border medal
Lionel Messi Lionel Messi
6.0K
Barcelona

Barcelona bans players from doing this against Messi
Klopp pondering transfer options Klopp pondering transfer options
5.2K
english premier league

Liverpool eyeing the Leverkusen wonderkid as United and Real Madrid ponder bids.
5.2K
Barcelona

Barcelona’s Director Abidal provides an update on Messi’s contract talks
To Top